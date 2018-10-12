6-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Drive-by Shooting at South L.A. Gas Station: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were searching for the gunman after a 6-year-old was struck in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Gage Avenue, in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood, L.A. Police Officer Drake Madison said.

Footage from the scene showed authorities placing evidence markers near the pumps at the Chevron station on the corner.

A silver, four-door sedan had driven up and opened fire, according to Madison. Officials are unsure who the intended target was.

It's unclear where the girl was when she was shot, but a white hatchback vehicle was within the area taped off by police for investigation.

Authorities also have not said how many bullets struck the victim.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition and was undergoing surgery Friday night, Madison said. Police said no update on the girl's condition was available Saturday

Investigators have not released a description of those they believe to be involved, but said multiple suspects were at large.

No further details were immediately available.