Beverly Hills Students Protest Metro’s Purple Line Expansion

The bitter, years-long battle between Beverly Hills and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority over the route of the Westside subway has found a fresh new face.

On Friday morning, hundreds of students as young as 8 left their Beverly Hills classrooms and rallied at a public park, protesting Metro’s plans to tunnel beneath Beverly Hills High School.

Speaking before a crowd of more than 1,500 people, high school students called on President Trump, who owns a home next to the park, to move the Purple Line subway away from the high school or revoke its $1.5-billion package of federal grants and low-interest loans.

Teenagers who have grown up watching the Beverly Hills Unified School District’s fight against Metro said they feared that tunneling beneath the campus could spark a methane explosion because the soil is studded with abandoned oil wells and pockets of methane gas.

