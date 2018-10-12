× Bodies of 11 Infants Found in Ceiling of Shuttered Detroit Funeral Home

Construction workers found the bodies of 11 infants inside a defunct Detroit funeral home Friday, police say.

The crew was working on the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city’s east side when they found the bodies just before 5:30 p.m., according to The Detroit News.

Police say the bodies had been hidden in the ceiling of the Mack Avenue business – eight inside a cardboard box and three others in individual bags inside a casket.

In late April of 2018, state inspectors ordered the funeral home to close after finding “deplorable” conditions that included moldy, unrefrigerated bodies in various states of decomposition, according to MLive.com.

Michigan State Police and the Wayne County Medical examiners responded to the former funeral home Friday.

A police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.