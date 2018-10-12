California DMV Promises New Oversight of Voter Registration Process After Series of Errors

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has decided to implement new quality control on its voter registration process following Monday’s revelation of as many as 1,500 non-citizens being wrongly registered to vote.

“This will ensure that only those persons who have attested to their eligibility to vote under California law are transmitted to your office,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto and California Department of Technology Director Amy Tong said in a letter on Friday to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

DMV officials said they will begin checking representative samples of voter registration documents to ensure accuracy before those applications are processed.

“If any error or inconsistency is discovered, it will be thoroughly investigated and immediately addressed before any transmission of information,” Shiomoto and Tong wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.