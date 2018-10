Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sean Brennan of The Pie Hole Pie + Coffee joined us live with their pumpkin pie and pumpkin latte to celebrate National Pumpkin Pie Day. Sean also brought some of their other specialties at the Pie Hole including their cereal killer pie, their mac n cheese pot pie and more. The Pie Hole Pie + Coffee has locations all over Southern California.

