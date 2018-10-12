Hit Man Hired by Westminster Man to Kill His Estranged Wife Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Possibility of Parole

Anthony Edward Bridget, 44, was convicted of killing Ariet Girgis as her 17-year-old son, Ryan, was bound and gagged inside a closet, according to prosecutors.

The 2004 killing was arranged by Ariet’s estranged husband, 65-year-old Magdi Faiz Girgis, prosecutors said. Magdi was found guilty by a jury in April 2014 of multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on June 27, 2017.

At the time of the Ariet’s murder, Magdi had a pending domestic violence case against him involving allegations of assaulting Ariet, and a restraining order was issued. Magdi would be found guilty in the domestic violence case after Ariet’s death, and was arrested in 2013 for her murder following a cold case investigation.

Bridget was identified through DNA evidence on the shoelace used to tie up Ryan Girgis, and was charged in 2013.