LAPD Searches for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Man in Wilmington

The Los Angeles Police Department is on the search for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a 44-year-old man in Wilmington late Thursday night, officials said.

Just after 11 p.m., multiples shots were fired at Richard Torres as he sat inside his vehicle near the 100 block of East D Street, LAPD officials said.

When paramedics responded to the scene and tried to save him, they were unable to revive him, officials said. He died from gunshot wounds.

But detectives investigating the case have not come across any leads and do not have a suspect in mind or even the description of a vehicle that may have been involved, officials said. So the department is reaching out to the public in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maffei or Sergeant Oliva at 310-726-7882 or 310-726-7886. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.