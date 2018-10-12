Man Accused of Kidnapping, Domestic Battery Arrested After Weeklong Manhunt in Big Bear Area

A 45-year-old man is in custody following a manhunt after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman last week, officials said.

Sugarloaf resident Terrance Jerome Nank, aka “TJ,” was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2100 block of East Fifth Lane in Erwin Lake, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies interviewed Nank extensively before arresting him on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal threats, domestic battery and robbery, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities had been searching for Nank since last Tuesday, Oct. 2, when a woman accused him of attacking her after they got into an argument while in a vehicle.

Deputies spoke with the woman after responding to a report of an assault on or near Forest Service Road 2N93 near Sugarloaf.

The victim said the attack began when Nank grabbed her by the head and held her down as she fought to escape. She accuses him of then hitting, kicking, and choking her repeatedly.

At one point, Nank aggressively brandished a Bowie hunting knife at her, investigators said.

The violent ordeal last about 20 to 30 minutes, during which the woman said she was held against her will, officials said.

The assault ended when Nank eventually kicked her out of his vehicle, leaving her alone in a forested area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not provided any details on relationship between Nank and the victim.

Deputies had made several attempts to bring Nank in for questioning during the ensuing week, but he could not be found. He was eventually located after members of the public provided information, officials said.

Nank was being held on the West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail, inmate records show.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.