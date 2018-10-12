Man Killed in Santa Fe Springs Two-Vehicle Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died in a crash between a car and an SUV in Santa Fe Springs early Friday, authorities said.

The fatal collision took place just after 4:30 a.m. along Carmenita Road, Whittier police Lt. Ryan Todd said. The two vehicles involved were an older-model Chevrolet Camaro and a 1990s-model Ford Explorer.

The Camaro was heading north on Carmenita Road just before the the crash, Todd said. A Ford Explorer had been heading south and was making a U-turn at the time of impact.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Camaro dead at the scene, Todd said. He was estimated to be in his 50s or 60s.

The man at the wheel of the Explorer suffered injuries described as moderate.

No arrests or citations had been made as the investigation continued Friday afternoon, Todd said.

Both directions of Carmenita Road were shut down through about 11:30 a.m. as police conducted an investigation.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Whittier Police Department, which provides law enforcement services to Santa Fe Springs.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the department at 562-567-9200.