26-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Probation in 2013 Hollywood Beating of Transgender Woman

A man was sentenced to probation Friday for the 2013 beating of a transgender woman in Hollywood, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported.

Nicol Shakhnazaryan, 26, was sentenced to three years of probation and issued a protective order requiring him to stay away from the 22-year-old victim during that time, the DA's office said in a news release.

The beating happened in the early morning of May 31, 2013, when Shakhnazaryan and the victim got into a confrontation in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, according to court testimony. The victim suffered "significant" injuries to her face and body," the DA's office said.

Shakhnazaryan originally pleaded no contest in March to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in a negotiated plea agreement. Prosecutors said his conviction was reduced to a misdemeanor under the terms of the agreement, which included completing 30 hours of community service and paying $4, 650 in restitution.

Shakhnazaryan's co-defendant, Samuel Garunts, pleaded no contest in February 2017 to one misdemeanor count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in a plea agreement. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days of community service and was required to pay $24,000 to the California Victim Compensation Board.