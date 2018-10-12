Man Sentenced to Probation, Jail After Vandalizing Vehicle Carrying Jaime King’s Son in Beverly Hills

A man pleaded no contest to child cruelty and vandalism Friday in connection with an incident of vandalism in Beverly Hills that police have said injured the 4-year-old son of actress Jaime King.

Jumping on the hood of a car with the boy and a woman caring for him inside, 48-year-old Paul Francis Floyd also injured the boy’s caretaker by throwing a bottle at her, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He has been sentenced to three years of formal probation and 189 days in jail for time served, prosecutors said.

The incident happened on April 4, when the two were inside the car parked in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive, authorities said.

After kicking another car and damaging it, Floyd went on to jump on top of the Lexus with King’s son inside — breaking the front and rear windows, as Beverly Hills police told CNN a day after the incident.

The glass shattered and struck the young child, police said in a report obtained by CNN. The report goes on to state the woman inside the car got out and confronted the suspect in an attempt to protect the 4-year-old.

That’s when authorities say he threw a bottle at her, injuring her in the arm.

On Friday, Floyd pleaded no contest to a felony count of vandalism and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child by endangering health and battery.

In addition to serving probation and jail time, Floyd has been ordered to attend at least one year in a residential mental illness and drug rehab program for veterans.

He must also pay restitution to all victims involved, prosecutors said.

Floyd has been described by authorities as a transient. Prosecutors said he also damaged a motorcycle in West Hollywood months earlier.