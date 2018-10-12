Police Release Photos of Woman Suspected of Stealing More Than $2K From Coinstar Machines in Thousand Oaks

Photos of a woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 from Coinstar machines at several grocery stores in Thousand Oaks were released by police on Friday.

The woman targeted four different grocery stores, including Ralphs and Vons, throughout the afternoon of Sept. 4, Detective Timothy Lohman told KTLA. “She went right from one store to the next,” Lohman said.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman suspected of felony fraud.

The photos were taken from surveillance video, which police reviewed and compared with the timing of the incidents of theft, according to Lohman. From there, they were able to identify the woman in the photos as the suspect.

No other details were released by police as the investigation continues.