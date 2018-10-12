Human Remains Found Near Littlerock Determined to Belong to 3 Separate Individuals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities investigating human remains found at the site of a burned down home near Littlerock now say the remains are that of three separate individuals.

The remains were found shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 30900 block of 106th Street East, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators said, but it was not initially clear if the remains were human.

Friday morning, Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau said the remains had been identified as human.

Friday afternoon, authorities announced in a written statement that the remains are from three individuals.

The causes of death are unknown, but detectives are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Teams of investigators could be seen Friday afternoon digging and sifting dirt, and examining several locations on the property.

Detectives are currently interviewing persons of interest in the case, according to the news release.

In April, authorities issued a statement seeking the public's help in locating three individuals from the Antelope Valley of Littlerock who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in January.

Jose Lara Paez, Cuauhtemoc Lara, and Julieta Arvizu lived together in Littlerock, but were reported missing by family members on various dates. None have been seen or heard from since Jan. 14, investigators said.

Police have not said if they believe the remains are connected to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.