4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Head-on Crash in South L.A.

Several people were hospitalized following a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday night.

Four to five cars were involved in the crash that occurred just before midnight near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West 135th Street.

Four people were taken to area hospitals following the collision, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

The conditions of the four patients were unknown.

No arrests were made immediately following the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation, the spokesperson said.

The intersection was temporarily closed following the crash.