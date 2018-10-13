1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shots Fired Outside Banquet Hall in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man died and another was wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a banquet hall in Glendale Saturday night, police said. The shooter remains at large.

Police were called to the the area of San Fernando Road and Ruberta Avenue about 8:20 p.m., Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

One man struck by gunfire was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He was estimated to be in his 40s or 50s.

A second man suffered a grazing wound, police said.

The investigation is focusing on interviewing the many people who were gathered at the banquet hall for celebrations.

"There are a lot of people there, at least 100 people that are there right now. So we've got a lot of work ahead of us because we need to talk to every single one of them," Suttles said.

The attacker got into a dark-colored SUV and sped away following the shooting, he said. No further description was available.

Authorities said the restaurant near the shooting is Ararat, described on its Yelp page as a restaurant that serves Armenian and Middle Eastern food.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.