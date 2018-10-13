Death of YouTuber ‘McSkillet’ in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 3 in San Diego County Is Ruled Accidental

Days before an 18-year-old YouTube star, known to his fans as “McSkillet,” caused a head-on car crash that killed him and two others, he began having what he described as a “meltdown,” an episode the San Diego County medical examiner’s office said was suggestive of manic behavior, according to a new autopsy report.

Trevor James Heitmann never slowed down or tried to swerve on Aug. 23 as he sped at more than 100 mph in the wrong direction on the 805 Freeway in his McLaren sports car toward an SUV driven by Aileen Pizarro, 43, who was accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter, Aryana Pizarro, the report states.

Heitmann, Pizarro and her daughter were killed on impact, with Pizarro’s Hyundai SUV bursting into flames, officials said.

Despite his driving on the wrong side of the freeway and never slowing down or trying to avoid the crash, Heitmann’s death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner’s office. Heitmann left no suicide note, had no history of depression or suicidal tendencies and had not been officially diagnosed with a mental illness.

