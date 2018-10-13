Fiery Truck Crash Slows Vehicle, Gold Line Traffic Along the 210 Freeway; Kitten Rescued From Burning Wreckage

A truck driver managed to walk away unhurt after his big rig crashed and burst into flames on the Metro Gold Line tracks along the 210 Freeway in Pasadena on Saturday morning, officials said.

The crash took place about 7 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway near Madre Street, according to California Highway Patrol logs. Witnesses reported to the agency that the truck veered from the slow lane, crashed into the center divider — where the train tracks sit — and caught fire.

Fire officials dispatched an urban search and rescue team to the scene in case the driver needed to be freed from the wreckage, but that ultimately was not necessary, Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said. No injuries were reported.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert through 10:30 a.m. for the carpool and two left lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway, along with the carpool lane on the eastbound side. Only the westbound carpool and fast lanes remained closed by Saturday afternoon.

Metro Gold Line services was also blocked between the Allen and Sierra Madre Villa stations, Metro officials said via Twitter. Buses were requested to help get riders around the disruption. The agency also suggested travelers consider using Pasadena Transit buses or Metro Line 181 as alternatives.

The incident took an unexpected turn when a kitten ran onto the freeway and climbed up in between the dual tires of the truck while it was still on fire, Derderian said. Firefighters managed to grab the kitten and provided it with treatment. An update on its condition was not available.

