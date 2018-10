Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected DUI-related crash between a big rig and a car spilled fuel and prompted the closure of the westbound 101 Freeway in Studio City early Saturday. All lanes were reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2018.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN STUDIO CITY: WB US-101 AT COLFAX AVE - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 13, 2018