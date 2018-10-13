Fillmore Man Killed, 3 Other People Seriously Hurt in Moorpark Head-On Crash

A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a Honda Civic during a thunderstorm in Moorpark on Friday night left a man dead and three other people with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:35 p.m. on State Route 23, where it transitions from Broadway Road to Walnut Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

A 46-year-old woman was driving a 2003 Ford F-350 east on Broadway Street prior to the impact, officials said. She was alone in the truck.

A 2000 Honda Civic being driven by a 58-year-old Fillmore man was headed northbound, approaching the curve where the road changes names, according to the CHP. a 51-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were riding as passengers in the Honda.

“In curve, there was a head-on, or near head-on, collision,” the statement said.

“It was determined the driver of the Honda was badly injured and trapped by wreckage,” the statement said. “It took approximately 25 minutes to cut away the damaged Honda from its driver in order remove him from the car.”

The four people from the Honda were all taken to hospitals, the statement continued. “Unfortunately, and despite aggressive medical care at the hospital, the driver of the Honda died overnight.”

His identity was withheld Saturday pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

The 51-year-old passenger suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries, official said. The 22-year-old and 16-year-old passengers suffered injuries described as moderate.

The woman driving the pickup truck declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.

While the cause of the crash remained under investigation, there were no initial signs that impaired driving played a role, authorities added.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the CHP’s Moorpark-area office at 805-553-0800, or 805-477-4174.