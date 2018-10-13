Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for Quick and Easy Greek Nachos

Jessica Holmes loves nachos, but she doesn't always want all the unhealthy ingredients that generally go into them. Here, she shares her quick and easy recipe for Greek nachos, a somewhat healthier alternative that incorporates more vegetables without sacrificing flavor. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 4.
Ingredients:
-1 cup Shredded cheese
-1/2 cup Feta cheese
-2 cloves of garlic, chopped
-1 lb Ground lamb
-1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives
-1/2 cup chopped marinated Artichokes
-1 yellow onion, diced
-1 green pepper, diced
-1/4 cup Pine nuts
-1 bag Pita chips
-Salt
-1 cup of chopped Spinach
-1 Tomato chopped
Tzatziki:
-1 cucumber with skin, grated
-2 cloves garlic, grated
-10 oz Greek Yogurt (full fat)
-Juice from 1 lemon
-Salt
-4 tablespoons Sour Cream
How to Make the Nachos:
-Place the diced onions and peppers in a pan on the stovetop on medium heat and begin cooking. Once the vegetables have cooked a bit (about 10 mins) , add the chopped garlic and pine nuts for a few mins.
-Remove the vegetables from the pan and place the lamb in it. Break up the meat, season with salt, pepper and oregano. Make sure to thoroughly cook it.
-While the meat is cooking, line a sheet pan with parchment paper and put the pita chips on it.
-Once the lamb is done, combine the meat and vegetables and spread on the pita chips, ensuring the mixture is spread out over the chips.
-Top with your choice of shredded cheese, one that will melt over the nachos.
-Put the nachos in the oven, under the broiler. Cook until cheese has melted.
-Remove the nachos from the oven. Top with 1 cup of shredded spinach, chopped tomato, chopped Kalamata olives, marinated artichoke and feta.
-Top with the Tzatziki.
How to Make the Tzatziki:
-In a small bowl, mix a cup of full fat Greek yogurt with a hefty dollop of sour cream.
-Remove the extra water from the grated cucumber, ensuring its fairly dry, then incorporate in the yogurt / sour cream mixture.
-Grate 2 cloves of garlic over the mixture.
-Add a good amount of salt and the juice from one lemon, then stir together.