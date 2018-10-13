× L.A. Mass to Honor Pope Paul VI, Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero as They Are Canonized

A special Mass in Los Angeles on Sunday will honor seven people, including former Pope Paul VI and slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero as they’re elevated to sainthood during a canonization ceremony in Rome.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels downtown will also pay tribute to four other religious leaders and an orphan boy during a Spanish-language Mass at 12:15 p.m., hours after they are canonized by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Three thousand people are expected to fill the L.A. cathedral for the special mass. The event will be livestreamed from the cathedral’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

For many in attendance, the focus will be on Romero, who is revered as a hero for fighting oppression and resisting the massacre of poor people during the civil war in his native El Salvador.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.