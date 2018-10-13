Levi Likes It: Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for Simple Blueberry Hand Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want a slice of pie, but at the fraction of the time it would take to bake a full one? Jessica Holmes has your solution. Pre-made pie crust simplifies this Levi-approved dessert, a classic blueberry hand pie elevated with flavors of lemon -- and it does not take hours to make.

Ingredients

1/4 cup flour

Trader Joe's Pie Crust

2 cups frozen blueberries or frozen fruit of your choice

1 tbsp sugar

1 lemon

1 egg

Prepping the Dough of the Blueberry Hand Pie

Sprinkle 1/4 cup Flour onto a large cutting board or smooth surface

Roll out Trader Joe's Pie Crust

Cut the pie crust into 2 rectangles to make hand pies (pop tart size)

Making the Blueberry Filling

2 cups frozen blueberries

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp of zest from one lemon

lemon juice from one lemon

1 tbsp flour

combine all the ingredients

Assembling the Blueberry Hand Pie

Spoon the blueberry filling mixture into the center of one rectangle of pie crust

Whisk an egg with a tsp of water for egg wash

Brush the egg wash onto the edges of the hand pie

Place the second rectangle of pie crust on top and crimp the edges with a fork

Brush the egg wash onto the top of the blueberry pie

Poke holes on top of the pie with a knife

Sprinkle sugar on top

Baking the Blueberry Hand Pie

Put the blueberry pie on a parchment lined baking pan

Bake at 350 Degrees for 10 mins until browned