Levi Likes It: Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for Simple Blueberry Hand Pie

Want a slice of pie, but at the fraction of the time it would take to bake a full one? Jessica Holmes has your solution. Pre-made pie crust simplifies this Levi-approved dessert, a classic blueberry hand pie elevated with flavors of lemon -- and it does not take hours to make.
Ingredients
1/4 cup flour
Trader Joe's Pie Crust
2 cups frozen blueberries or frozen fruit of your choice
1 tbsp sugar
1 lemon
1 egg
Prepping the Dough of the Blueberry Hand Pie
Sprinkle 1/4 cup Flour onto a large cutting board or smooth surface
Roll out Trader Joe's Pie Crust
Cut the pie crust into 2 rectangles to make hand pies (pop tart size)
Making the Blueberry Filling
2 cups frozen blueberries
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp of zest from one lemon
lemon juice from one lemon
1 tbsp flour
combine all the ingredients
Assembling the Blueberry Hand Pie
Spoon the blueberry filling mixture into the center of one rectangle of pie crust
Whisk an egg with a tsp of water for egg wash
Brush the egg wash onto the edges of the hand pie
Place the second rectangle of pie crust on top and crimp the edges with a fork
Brush the egg wash onto the top of the blueberry pie
Poke holes on top of the pie with a knife
Sprinkle sugar on top
Baking the Blueberry Hand Pie
Put the blueberry pie on a parchment lined baking pan
Bake at 350 Degrees for 10 mins until browned