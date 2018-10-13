Person Killed in 5 Freeway Crash in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person died in an overnight crash between a BMW sedan and a big rig on the rain-slickened 5 Freeway in Orange, authorities said Saturday.

The crash took place just before midnight on the northbound 5 Freeway at Chapman Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene. It was unclear whether any other injuries resulted from the collision.

The identity of the victim was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner's officials.

No further details were available Saturday morning.

