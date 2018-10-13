Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 13th, 2018

It's a rainy Saturday, but that's no excused not to have some fun! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!
Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend
Vanderpump Dog Center & Foundation
8134 West Third Street
Los Angeles
http://www.vanderpumpdogs.org/adopt-a-dog
Opens Today!
Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
annenbergphotospace.org
20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific
New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
Auction Today!
The Art of High Altitude Travel Auction
Peekaboo Gallery
40 Mills Place
Pasadena
http://www.peekaboogallery.com
The Los Angeles Printers Fair
The International Printing Museum
315 W Torrance Blvd
Carson
http://www.seecalifornia.com
Taste of Italy
Pico House
424 North Main Street
Los Angeles
http://www.showclix.com/event/tasteofitaly2018
Free!
13th Annual AltCar Expo
Santa Monica Civic Lot & East Wing
1855 Main Street
Santa Monica
310 390 2930
http://www.altcarexposocal.com
Closing Weekend
66th Annual California RV Show
Fairplex in Pomona
californiarvshow.org
Make it a STAY DRY weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
