Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 13th, 2018

It's a rainy Saturday, but that's no excused not to have some fun! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!

Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend

Vanderpump Dog Center & Foundation

8134 West Third Street

Los Angeles

http://www.vanderpumpdogs.org/adopt-a-dog

Opens Today!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Auction Today!

The Art of High Altitude Travel Auction

Peekaboo Gallery

40 Mills Place

Pasadena

http://www.peekaboogallery.com

The Los Angeles Printers Fair

The International Printing Museum

315 W Torrance Blvd

Carson

http://www.seecalifornia.com

Taste of Italy

Pico House

424 North Main Street

Los Angeles

http://www.showclix.com/event/tasteofitaly2018

Free!

13th Annual AltCar Expo

Santa Monica Civic Lot & East Wing

1855 Main Street

Santa Monica

310 390 2930

http://www.altcarexposocal.com

Closing Weekend

66th Annual California RV Show

Fairplex in Pomona

californiarvshow.org

Make it a STAY DRY weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

