25 Hospitalized After Bus Crashes Into Vehicles on 405 Freeway in North Hills Area, Shutting Down SB Lanes

A multivehicle collision on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley sent dozens of people to the hospital and led to additional crashes, prompting the partial shutdown of the highway, officials said.

Around 1 p.m., a bus traveling northbound on the 405 Freeway in the North Hills area crashed into a number of other vehicles, California Highway Patrol Officer Wescon Haver said.

Haver said officials do not know what caused those first collisions.

From there, the bus slammed through the concrete center divider — sending it into the other side of the freeway, Haver said. It crashed into numerous vehicles in the southbound lanes.

Personnel evaluated some 40 patients, 25 of them transported to the hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Five people—three women ages 49, 60 and 88 and two men ages 30 and 69—were in serious condition, the agency said.

"Three of those patients did not have serious visible injuries however based on the severity of the impact, protocol deems their condition requiring paramedic transport," the Fire Department noted.

However, Haver later described those five people as being critically injured.

Twenty other people sustained minor injuries and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

The private charter bus was carrying at least 37 people coming from a church event at the Forum in Inglewood, according to Haver.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters attending to patients on the road as a white bus and a sedan, both badly damaged in the front, remained at the scene. Debris that appear to be from the center divider are strewn across the southbound lanes, video shows.

Three hours after the crash, aerial footage of the scene showed the bus still sitting horizontally across the freeway, with officials investigating the taped off scene as other damaged vehicles are seen nearby.

All southbound lanes north of Nordhoff Street have been blocked, the California Highway Patrol said.

Caltrans officials said the southbound lanes were expected to be reopened by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Connectors from the eastbound and westbound 118 Freeway to the southbound 405 were closed as well, according to Caltrans.

While officials initially shut down the carpool lane on the northbound 405, that lane was reopened by 6p.m. as cars were seen driving through in aerial video of the scene.

KTLA's Marissa Wenzke contributed to this report.