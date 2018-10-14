Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are seeking a white box truck they say struck and killed a motorcyclist on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles and then fled the scene early Sunday.

It took place just after 3 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway at Manchester Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said. Officers received a report of a body in the roadway.

The investigation determined the cyclists, described as a man from the Los Angeles area, was the victim of a hit-and-run, CHP Sgt. Mike Boore told KTLA.

"What we came to find out was that the motorcyclist had been struck by a white box truck," Moore said.

"He actually drove away from the scene with the motorcycle attached and the motorcycle was found a couple hundred yards away," the sergeant said. "After that, some good Samaritans stopped to assist, but there was nothing that they could do."

Investigators were looking into the possibility the motorcyclist was struck by at least one additional vehicle while lying in the roadway.

A detailed description of the hit-and-run truck was not available.

Authorities declared a Sig Alert for the three right-hand lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, along with the Manchester Avenue offramp, as they conducted an investigation, Nicholson said. All lanes were cleared by 8 a.m.

Anyone with information can reach the CHP's Central Los Angeles-area office at 213- 744-2331.