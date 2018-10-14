‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Named Person of Interest After Remains of 3 People Found in Littlerock: Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Days after the discovery of human remains in Littlerock were identified as belonging to three people, sheriff's officials named a person of interest in the investigation on Sunday.

Jesus "Chuy" Guzman is described as "armed and dangerous" and is known to carry weapons, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

He is wanted for questioning as he previously lived at the location where the remains were found Thursday — in the 30900 block of 106th Street in the unincorporated area of Littlerock, officials said.

The remains, found at a burnt-out home, were later identified as belonging to three people, according to sheriff's officials.

Guzman, 34, is described by authorities as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Officials said he has black hair, brown eyes and frequents areas including Littlerock, Palmdale, Adelanto, Riverside, Compton and Victorville.

In April, authorities announced they were looking for three individuals who were reported missing in Littlerock — Jose Lara Paez, 66; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and Julieta Arvizu, 49.

Lara and Arvizu shared a home in Littlerock and Paez used to stay with them, though he was not a resident there, sheriff's officials have said.

County officials were offering a $20,000 reward as the three friends all disappeared under suspicious circumstances in January, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials said anyone who sees Guzman should not try to detain him but instead contact authorities.

He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate number 6SCD663.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



Anonymous tips can be forwarded by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.