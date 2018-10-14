San Bernardino County Deputies Use Doritos to Round Up Wayward Pig

View this post on Instagram
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls… 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️
