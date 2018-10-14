Strong Santa Ana Winds, Low Humidity to Heighten Wildfire Risks in SoCal Starting Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecasters warned of critical fire weather conditions with Santa Ana winds predicted to blow through Southern California Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire, effective late Sunday or early Monday through Tuesday evening.

Winds would "quickly dry out" fuels dampened by recent rainfall, according to the agency.

Some parts of the state will undergo planned power outages to lessen the risk of wildfires.

More than 87,000 electricity customers will be affected by power shutoffs in Northern California, but the same doesn't appear to be true for Southern California.

On Sunday, SoCal Edison officials said weather conditions were being monitored to see if such emergency power shutoffs would be necessary.

Despite that possibility, the utility said such outages were not currently in effect.

Meanwhile, northeast winds with gusts up to 75 mph were expected in the Santa Monica Mountains, with relative humidity estimated to dip as low as 4 to 12 percent. Weather officials forecasted similar conditions in Orange County and the inland valleys.

Meanwhile, coastal and valley areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties could expect gusts 35 to 55 mph.

The agency also warned of winds potentially knocking down trees and power lines.

The massive power shutoffs in Northern California come after many of the most destructive blazes in the region have been blamed on power lines.

"Use extreme caution near fire ignition sources," the National Weather Service said.

Winds will peak Mon, with gusts to 60 mph. Remaining strong Tues. Minimum humidity will range between 5-10% away from coast. Red Flag Warning in effect for most areas starting 3 AM Mon. Please exercise extreme caution outdoors - #OneLessSpark means One Less Wildfire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1miJcQjWoW — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 14, 2018