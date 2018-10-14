Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 14th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Sunday! Relax! Renew! Recharge! Here are some Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!” suggestions to help. Enjoy!

Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend

Vanderpump Dog Center & Foundation

8134 West Third Street

Los Angeles

http://www.vanderpumpdogs.org/adopt-a-dog

The Los Angeles Printers Fair

The International Printing Museum

315 W Torrance Blvd

Carson

http://www.seecalifornia.com

Underwood’s 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

805 529 3690

Underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Greek Festival of Temecula Valley

Old Town Temecula Civic Center

Temecula

http://www.temeculagreekfest.com

20th Anniversary Celebration

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Expansion!

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

Culver City Bead Bazaar

The Bead Society

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City

culvercitybeadbazaar.com

Special Olympics Southern California

Cheers to 50!

Pier del Sol

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

http://www.sosc.org/pierdelsol

Closing Weekend

66th Annual California RV Show

Fairplex in Pomona

californiarvshow.org

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

