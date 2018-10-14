Thousands Celebrate Sainthood of Slain Salvadoran Archbishop at Mass in Downtown L.A.

Los Angeles nurse Lina Sandoval was 10 years old when Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero was assassinated in 1980.

“That day was really sad,” the Salvadoran immigrant recalled Sunday, “because he always fought for people like us, the poor and the needy, so we could have the right to a better life.”

Sandoval, 48, remembers hiding under a bed during the frequent gun battles that erupted in the streets of Santa Ana, her family’s hometown, during the long civil war that followed Romero’s death.

On Sunday, Sandoval and about 3,000 others, mainly Salvadoran immigrants, filled the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles for a Mass in Spanish celebrating Romero’s elevation to sainthood by Pope Francis.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.