Utility to Shut Off Power for 87,000 Customers in NorCal Amid Extreme Fire Weather

Extreme fire weather conditions prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to say it will shut off power to about 87,000 customers in a dozen Northern California counties ahead of strong winds forecast in the region on Sunday night.

The move is part of a strategy by utilities across California to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by utility lines that break during extreme winds. Many of California’s most destructive fires — including several that raced through wine country last year — were attributed to power lines.

Other utilities including San Diego Gas & Electric have shut off power during extreme winds in local areas, but the PG&E warning covers a vast area of Northern California — mainly in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay.

In the North Bay, about 18,000 customers were expected to lose power in the counties of Napa, Sonoma and Lake. An additional 70,000 customers in the Sierra foothills are expected to lose power, including the counties of Butte, Sierra, Placer, Nevada, El Dorado, Amador, Plumas, Calaveras and Yuba.

🚩Red Flag Warning🚩 continues for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills through noon Monday. Offshore winds combined with low relative humidity values will continue to bring critical fire weather conditions to these locations. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gPMWCZw7Z8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2018

