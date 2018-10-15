Baby Found Abandoned Inside Men’s Bathroom in Lakewood Walmart; Person of Interest Sought: LASD

One week after a baby was found abandoned at a Walmart in Lakewood, authorities on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating a “person of interest” in the case.

A shopper alerted an employee after discovering the baby alone inside the men’s restroom at the store, which is located at 2770 E. Carson St., last Monday around 11:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The baby is described as African-American, approximately 12 to 15 months old and weighing about 20 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have not been able to locate the child’s parents or guardians, nor has the baby been reported missing, the release stated.

Authorities also have not identified a possible suspect or suspects in the case.

However, while reviewing surveillance footage from the Walmart, detectives were able to identify a person of interest who they are looking to speak with.

A photo of the individual was released, though the Sheriff’s Department did not provide a detailed description of him.

He was seen driving what appeared to be a beige or gold 2000-2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau by calling 877-710-5273 or emailing specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.