Belt the Vote With Rory O’Malley
-
L.A. to Vote on Possible Regulations for Electric Scooter Rentals
-
Retired New Jersey Priest Says He Told Boston Archbishop of Sex Abuse Allegation and It Was Initially Dismissed
-
Sen. Flake Says His Kavanaugh Vote Will Depend on Outcome of FBI Investigation
-
Democrats Decry Expected Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
-
Disney Team Builds ‘Incredibles’ Statue as Part of Canstruction OC
-
-
2 Women Who Identify as Sexual Assault Survivors Confront Sen. Flake Before Kavanaugh Committee Vote
-
GOP to Allow up to a Week for Kavanaugh Investigation Before Final Vote, Sen. Cornyn Says
-
Trump Agrees to FBI Investigation on Kavanaugh, Saying It Shouldn’t Last Longer Than a Week
-
Ahead of Vote, Senators Allowed to View One Copy of FBI’s Kavanaugh Report Behind Closed Doors
-
Opposition to Kavanaugh Confirmation Continues Ahead of Final Vote
-
-
California DMV Finds Another 1,500 People It Wrongly Registered to Vote, Among Them Non-Citizen
-
Narrowly Confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh to Hear First Arguments on Supreme Court
-
More Than Half of Likely Voters Oppose Repealing California’s Gas Tax, New Survey Shows