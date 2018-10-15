Body Found Off San Diego Coast With Chain Around Waist ID’d as Egyptian Man

Authorities have identified an Egyptian man whose body was found floating off a Southern California beach last week.

San Diego police identified him Monday as 37-year-old Abdelkader Elshayeb.

A fisherman on a boat spotted Elshayeb’s body last Wednesday about 2 ½ miles off of Mission Beach.

Police say the man wore only surfer-style swim trunks but he had a chain around his waist. Police say that raised questions about his death so homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Authorities say there was no obvious sign of injury on the man’s body but the cause of death remains under investigation.

32.770653 -117.251445