Detectives Seek Domestic Violence Suspect Accused of Attempting to Stab, Beat Girlfriend to Death in Victorville

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly severely beat and repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend over the weekend in Victorville.

Albert Rivota, 25, was identified as a suspect after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 16700 block of A Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He allegedly struck and stabbed the victim, a 24-year-old Latina woman, several times after the two engaged in a verbal argument, officials said.

A bystander witnessed the brutal assault and helped protect the woman from further attacks, authorities said.

By the time deputies arrived, Rivota had fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, meanwhile, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, where she was listed in stable condition. Officials did not provide details on how many times or where she was stabbed.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

After not initially releasing Rivota’s name, investigators later identified him as the suspect and provided his booking photo as they asked the public to provide information on his whereabouts.

Deputies describe Rivota as measuring 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with no shirt, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gardea at 760-241-2911. Information may be provided anonymously via We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.