DNA Leads to Arrest in Alleged Sexually Motivated Break-In in Orange

DNA technology helped investigators identify a man they say broke into a home where four female college students live, scattering their underwear around and leaving behind bodily fluid on a laptop computer, officials said.

Prosecutors charged Jonathan Jose Ruiz, 19, Monday with burglary and vandalism in connection with the Oct. 4 break-in, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He’s also accused of the sentence-enhancing allegation of committing the crimes for the purpose of sexual compulsion and gratification.

Ruiz broke into the victims’ home through a window, “ransacking their bedrooms and scattering their underwear around,” the district attorney’s office statement said.

He then used a laptop computer belonging to one of the victims to download images of her, as well as to view pornography online, prosecutors said. Ruiz allegedly left bodily fluid on the computer.

Investigators turned to the OCDA’s “Rapid DNA” program, which allows local law enforcement officers to get DNA results from a sample in under two hours, officials said. They were able to match the DNA profile to Ruiz on Oct. 10, since he had submitted a DNA sample after he was was convicted of vandalism in a separate case in 2017. Orange Police Department officers arrested him the next day.

“At the time of his arrest, Ruiz is accused of being in possession of multiple items of personal property from the victims, including two pairs of underwear,” the statement said.