Emma Rosenblum Talks 25th Anniversary of ELLE Women in Hollywood

Posted 12:14 PM, October 15, 2018, by

ELLE Magazine’s Executive Editor Emma Rosenblum joined us live to talk about the 25th anniversary of ELLE Women in Hollywood. Each year, ELLE editors carefully select a group of women – known for their work both in front of and behind the camera – to grace eight individual covers of the November issue. The honorees include Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Lady Gaga, Shonda Rhimes, Charlize Theron and more. The issue hits newsstands October 23. Go to ELLE to read the interviews with this year’s Women in Hollywood honorees.

For more information on the images of the issues seen in the segment, see the details below.

Female Cast of Black Panther
PHOTO CREDIT: Katja Rahlwes
STYLE CREDIT: Anna Trevelyan

Lady Gaga
PHOTO CREDIT: Ruth Hogben and Andrea Gelardin
STYLE CREDIT: Nicola Formichetti, Tom Eerebout, and Sandra Amador

Sarah Paulson
PHOTO CREDIT: Zoey Grossman
STYLE CREDIT: Leslie Fremar

Shonda Rhimes
PHOTO CREDIT: Zoey Grossman
STYLE CREDIT: Alison Edmond

Keira Knightley
PHOTO CREDIT: David Bailey
STYLE CREDIT: Leith Clark

Charlize Theron
PHOTO CREDIT: Zoey Grossman
STYLE CREDIT: Leslie Fremar