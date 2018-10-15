Emma Rosenblum Talks 25th Anniversary of ELLE Women in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLE Magazine’s Executive Editor Emma Rosenblum joined us live to talk about the 25th anniversary of ELLE Women in Hollywood. Each year, ELLE editors carefully select a group of women – known for their work both in front of and behind the camera – to grace eight individual covers of the November issue. The honorees include Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Lady Gaga, Shonda Rhimes, Charlize Theron and more. The issue hits newsstands October 23. Go to ELLE to read the interviews with this year’s Women in Hollywood honorees.

For more information on the images of the issues seen in the segment, see the details below.

Female Cast of Black Panther

PHOTO CREDIT: Katja Rahlwes

STYLE CREDIT: Anna Trevelyan

Lady Gaga

PHOTO CREDIT: Ruth Hogben and Andrea Gelardin

STYLE CREDIT: Nicola Formichetti, Tom Eerebout, and Sandra Amador

Sarah Paulson

PHOTO CREDIT: Zoey Grossman

STYLE CREDIT: Leslie Fremar

Shonda Rhimes

PHOTO CREDIT: Zoey Grossman

STYLE CREDIT: Alison Edmond

Keira Knightley

PHOTO CREDIT: David Bailey

STYLE CREDIT: Leith Clark

Charlize Theron

PHOTO CREDIT: Zoey Grossman

STYLE CREDIT: Leslie Fremar