Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell Down Empty Elevator Shaft in Downtown L.A.

Rescuers were able to hoist a man who fell down an empty elevator shaft at an apartment building under construction in downtown Los Angeles Monday night, officials said.

The man, who had plunged as many as 30 feet down the shaft, was taken to the hospital for treatment of facial trauma that was not life-threatening, the L.A. Fire Department said in an alert.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of North Hill Street around 8:40 p.m. after the man was found by security officer who patrols the building, Battalion Chief Steven Skelly told KTLA.

Using a ladder and litter basket stretcher, crews were able to retrieve the man by about 9:15 p.m.

“The resources on scene were able to evaluate him and package him up, put him in spinal mobilization and have him transported to an area hospital,” Skelly said.

The patient’s medical condition was being evaluated at the hospital, but Skelly estimated it to be moderate.

He was not immediately identified, but fire officials said he was 45 years old.

The circumstances under which the man fell and why he was in the building in the first place were under investigation.

“He definitely did not appear to be a worker,” Skelly said. “Security didn’t know him.”

The battalion chief supposed the man was homeless.

Skelly described the construction project as “modern apartments,” and said the structure involved was one of several buildings that will be linked together.

LAFD initially said it was responding to 555 N. Hill St., a property owned by the nearby Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, but fire officials later noted that address was tentative.