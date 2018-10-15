Mono County Officials Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared Over the Weekend

The whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who disappeared from Chalfant in Mono County over the weekend are still unknown Monday morning.

Karlie Lain Guse was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday in the area of White Mountain Estates Road and Ponderosa Street, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

Guse was walking toward Highway 6 at the time.

The teen does not have a cellphone or any other belongings with her and may be disoriented, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Scent dogs, helicopters and ground resources were utilized in the search for Guse, but she still had not been located as of Sunday evening.

“Despite a thorough search around her home and many inquiries with friends in Bishop, we are no closer to finding her,” the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post stated.

Melissa Guse, the teen’s mother, posted a Facebook Live message Monday morning explaining that it is completely unlike her daughter to just disappear for no reason.

A Facebook page titled “Bring Karlie Home!” has also been created to spread information about the teen’s disappearance.

Karlie Guse was described as a white female standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators did not have a description of what Karlie Guse was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about her location were asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549, option 7.