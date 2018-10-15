Hours Before Announcing He Would Step Down, L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander Held $800-Per-Person Fundraiser

When Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander announced he would soon step down to join a sports and entertainment firm, the news stunned many in and around City Hall.

His decision was especially surprising to some who had shown up to a fundraiser advertised at $800 per person that Englander staged the night before.

Englander used the event to raise money for his officeholder account — a fund that city politicians use to pay for food, travel, office supplies or other expenses tied to their official duties.

The councilman from the northwest San Fernando Valley attended and spoke at the Wednesday night event, held at San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights. The next day, he revealed he would vacate his seat at the end of the year to join Oak View Group as its new executive vice president of government affairs.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.