× Couple, Both LAPD Officers, Accused of Cruelty to Elderly Pet Labrador

A married couple who both work as Los Angeles police officers pleaded not guilty to felony animal cruelty charges Monday after allegedly failing to take care of their elderly Labrador retriever, authorities said.

Jason David Azpeitia, 43, and Sharon Anne Azpeitia, 42, each denied one count of animal cruelty, along with two misdemeanor counts of failure to license, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The investigation began on Jan. 9, officials said.

“The defendants’ neighbor found their dog on the street in the rain,” according to the statement. “The dog allegedly showed signs of severe neglect.”

Both Jason and Sharon Azpeitia are Los Angeles Police Department officers, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, they each face up to three years in county jail.

Both are due back in the West Covina branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court for a hearing in the case on Nov. 28.