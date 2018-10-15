× High School in Highland Park Resumes Operations Following Bomb Threat: Police

A Highland Park high school has resumed operations after a bomb threat prompted a lockdown on Monday, officials said.

An unidentified caller alerted Los Angeles police about an explosive device at Franklin High School, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison previously told KTLA that officials were responding to the campus on 820 N. Avenue 54 as a precaution due to a report of a possible shooting or a suspicious device.

Madison said the agency learned about the potential threat at at around 12 p.m. Footage shows multiple patrol cars and several officials on and around the campus.

Just after 2 p.m., LASPD tweeted that officers did not find any weapons or bombs.

Earlier, police reassured the public that students and staff were safe as the school went into lockdown.

Authorities provided no further information.

