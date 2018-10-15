× Man’s Body Discovered in Wash in San Bernardino

Homicide detectives launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a wash alongside the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino on Sunday, authorities said.

Someone called 911 about 9:30 a.m. to report finding the body in the wash just south of Highland Avenue and West of Macy Street, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement. The dead man was estimated to have been in his 30s.

“There is currently no known suspect or motive for the crime,” the police statement said. Information regarding the man’s cause of death was not available.

His identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective Marco Granado at 909-384-5628, or Sgt. Michele Mahan at 909-388-4955.