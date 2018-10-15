Powerful Santa Ana Winds Wreak Havoc on Southern California’s Power Grid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power outages affected more than 60,000 Southern California Edison customers Monday as strong Santa Ana winds gusted through Southland, according to the utility.

More than 230,000 SCE customers were without power in Los Angeles County, along with more than 16,000 in Orange County, 8,000 in San Bernardino County, nearly 4,000 in Riverside County and 3,000 in Ventura County, according to the SCE's outage database.

The foothill communities of the San Gabriel Valley along the 210 Freeway corridor were hit hard. Outages affected more than 13,000 customers in the Altadena area, more than 9,000 in the Sierra Madre area and more than 5,000 in the Monrovia area. The majority of homes and businesses along the foothills had their power restored by late-morning.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported outages affecting around 200 customers on Monday morning.

In Northern California, tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers have lost power as the utility shut off electricity as a safety measure to help prevent fires.

The same tactic is being considered in Southern California, but has not been used yet, officials said.

"SCE has started exploring the possibility of a proactive power shutoff in high fire risk areas as red flag warnings are issued for Sunday through Tuesday," the company said in a written statement.

"The power will only be shut off after the weather data, confirmed by SCE personnel in the field, show there is an imminent danger of objects such as tree limbs, palm fronds or other vegetation blowing into power lines," the statement added. "The shutoff will be done in consultation with local officials and emergency response personnel such as local fire departments."

The National Weather Service recorded gusts of up to 62 mph in Malibu on Monday morning, along with 56 mph winds in Warm Springs and 48 mph winds in Burbank.

