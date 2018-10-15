Shadow Hills Woman Found in ‘Good Condition’ a Week After Being Reported Missing

A 22-year-old Shadow Hills woman has been found a week after her family said she went missing, authorities announced Monday.

Los Angeles Police Department said Sahara Eve Von Fisher was located in “good condition” and that family members have been notified. The agency did not disclose any further details.

Friends and family had alerted officials of her disappearance the evening of Oct. 9.

According LAPD, she was last reported seen near the 9600 block of Stonehurst Avenue in Sun Valley.

One of Von Fisher’s friends said her family and others who knew her became concerned because she didn’t have any important belongings on her since last hearing from her. She had said she was going for a walk, some of her loved ones said.

Her disappearance prompted a frantic search by friends and family.

One of her friends, Flora Dermirchian, said Von Fisher had been a popular student while attending high school in Burbank.

Dermirchian said she was texting the 22-year-old two hours before she went missing and that she remembered her saying she had an audition the next day.

34.257526 -118.354961