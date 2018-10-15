Spoken Dreams: Shane Elizabeth, Writer

Shane Elizabeth is a writer originally from Chicago. What started as a deep love for television eventually led to a pursuit of a career in screenwriting. After studying in Chicago and New York City, Shane made her way to the place she obsessed over since childhood: Hollywood.

Soon after arriving in Los Angeles, Shane began working in reality television. Later, a feature that she had written got some promising attention, and just as the project was looking like it would become a reality, The whole thing fell apart. Shane decided to step away from her writing, and took a spiritual journey to India. It was there that Shane discovered that even if you try, you can never really give up doing the thing you love the most.

