Undiet Your Way to a Healthy Lifestyle With Jessica Seppel

Clinical nutritionist, best-selling health author and founder of JSHealth Jessica Sepel joined us live with details on her food philosophy “undiet and get healthy for life”. After years of suffering with fad dieting, calorie counting and body image issues, she discovered her love for nutrition and transformed her lifestyle. She’s passionate about empowering people to give up dieting, throw out the scales and find balance with food for life. She’s launched the JSHealth App to provide you access to the simple, realistic and sustainable lifestyle that has helped more than a million people revolutionize their health.

For more info on Jessica Sepel, her recipes and her JSHealth APP, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram.