Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Vehicle in Tustin Amid Strong Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman has died after becoming trapped in a vehicle that was hit by a large tree on Monday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded after receiving a report of a person in a vehicle stuck that was stuck beneath a tree in the 14400 block of Red Hill Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA just before 9:30 a.m.

A short time later, authorities confirmed in a tweet that the woman had died.

She has not yet been identified.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed the toppled tree on top of the car and a nearby structure, possibly a carport. It also came to a rest on the roof of a nearby residence.

The massive tree fell as powerful Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California on Monday, prompting Red Flag warnings and also causing numerous power outages throughout the region.

In Orange County, the National Weather Service reported winds with gusts of up 75 mph at Fremont Canyon, 60 mph near Mission Viejo and 55 mph near San Clemente.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

Tustin Technical Rescue: 9:15 am Crews are onscene of a large tree that fell on a vehicle 14000 block of Red Hill. One female fatality in the vehicle, unknown age. pic.twitter.com/R2EeHQmGw8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 15, 2018