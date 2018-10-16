Angela Davis Inspiring Change From Inside Out With AMDIO Method

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Motivational Coach, Fitness Evangelist and SoulCycle Master Instructor Angela Davis joined us live with inspiration on how to find your purpose through fitness. As a member of the USA Track and Field Team, Angela was a five-time All-American who held world-ranked times at the 100m. She ran track professionally for Nike, was an Olympic Trials semi-finalist, and a member of the World Championship team. Now Angela combines the drive, intensity, and focus it took to be the best on the track with her spiritual and soulful nature as she coaches riders through a class that changes them from the inside out.

For more info on Angela and her AMDIO method that’s all about inspiring change from the inside out, you can click here. You can also follow Angela on Instagram @AngelaManuelDavis.